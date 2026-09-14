Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, along with his wife Rashmi and son Aaditya, visited Mumbai's famous Ganesh Gully and Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on Monday to offer prayers on the occasion of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Thackeray Family Offers Prayers

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, along with his wife Rashmi Thackeray, son and party MLA Aaditya Thackeray, visited Ganesh Gully in Mumbai on Monday to offer prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Aaditya Thackeray also shared pictures from the visit on X and said he took darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja along with Uddhav Thackeray and Rashmi Thackeray. "I took darshan with immense devotion of the faction leader Hon. Shri Uddhavsaheb Thackeray, along with mother Smt. Rashmi Thackeray, at the Lalbaugcha Raja, the revered abode of faith for millions of devotees. May the benevolent shade of grace from the obstacle-remover Lalbaugcha Raja ever remain upon us all," Aaditya Thackeray posted. https://x.com/AUThackeray/status/2099434406574542957

CM Fadnavis Extends Greetings

The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival is being celebrated across Maharashtra and several parts of the country, with devotees welcoming Lord Ganesha at homes and public pandals. Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended greetings on the occasion and prayed to Lord Ganesha for the removal of obstacles and challenges faced by the country, state, citizens and farmers.

Fadnavis, along with his wife Amruta Fadnavis, welcomed Lord Ganesha at his official residence, 'Varsha'. "My best wishes to all devotees of Lord Ganesha across the world on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and the Ganesh festival. I pray to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, to take away everyone's suffering and remove all obstacles," Fadnavis said.

"I pray that the remover of obstacles blesses us with the ability, strength and power to overcome all the challenges facing our country, our state, our citizens and our farmers," he added.

Amruta Fadnavis said Lord Ganesha has been welcomed across Maharashtra with great enthusiasm. "I am happy; today Bappa has arrived in the whole of Maharashtra and the country. People have welcomed him with a lot of enthusiasm. The whole of Maharashtra will be celebrating over the next ten days," she said.

Mumbai Immersed in Festivities

In Mumbai, the traditional centre of the Ganesh festival, a large number of devotees gathered at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to seek blessings amid chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. (ANI)