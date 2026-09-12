A bizarre incident has gone viral after a boy reportedly bit a snake and killed it during an encounter. He fainted soon after and was taken to hospital, where doctors treated him for swelling in his mouth.

A bizarre incident involving a young boy and a snake has caught attention after the child reportedly bit the snake during an encounter and killed it. The boy, however, fainted shortly afterwards and was taken to a hospital for medical attention. According to the available details, the unusual incident occurred when the boy came into contact with the snake. Instead of being bitten by the reptile, the boy reportedly bit the snake himself. The snake died following the incident.

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The boy is said to have fainted soon after the encounter, leaving those around him concerned. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors examined him and provided treatment. The boy reportedly had some swelling inside or around his mouth following the incident. Medical personnel monitored his condition and assessed him for any possible complications.

The incident has drawn attention because of the unusual circumstances, particularly the boy's reported decision to bite the snake. Encounters between children and snakes can be dangerous, and experts generally advise people to keep a safe distance from reptiles rather than attempting to handle or attack them. Further details about the boy's condition and the exact circumstances of the incident have not been independently confirmed. The boy's reported fainting and mouth swelling prompted the hospital visit as a precaution.