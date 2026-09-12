Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal visited Narayana Health City in Bengaluru to review the treatment of patients from Assam. He met with founder Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty to discuss accessible advanced care and interacted with patients.

Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal on Saturday visited Narayana Health City in Bengaluru to review the treatment and health status of patients from Assam undergoing advanced medical care for critical illnesses.

During his visit, the Minister interacted with several patients and their family members and enquired about their health, treatment progress and experience of receiving care at the hospital.

Strengthening Healthcare Collaboration

Singhal met Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairman and Founder of Narayana Health. The discussions focused on making advanced and specialised medical care more accessible to patients from Assam and strengthening cooperation in the treatment of complex and critical medical conditions.

Minister Interacts with Patients

The Health Minister also interacted with several heart patients and bone marrow transplant patients from Assam who are undergoing treatment under the collaborative healthcare initiatives of the Assam Government. He took detailed feedback on their treatment progress as well as the healthcare services being provided by the hospital.

Focus on Heart Transplant Recipient

A significant part of the visit was the Minister’s interaction with Rehan Ahmed, a patient from Assam who underwent a heart transplant yesterday. Rehan had been referred to Narayana Health City for advanced treatment under the collaborative healthcare initiative of the Health Department, Assam. The Minister spoke with Rehan and his family members and enquired about his present health condition and post-transplant care.

Visit to Bone Marrow Transplant Unit

Minister Singhal also visited the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit of Narayana Health City and interacted with patients from Assam undergoing treatment there. He also held discussions with doctors and healthcare professionals regarding the specialised treatment being provided to patients from the state and appreciated their efforts in ensuring quality care.

Assam Government's Commitment to Healthcare

The Assam Government has been extending support through various healthcare initiatives to facilitate advanced treatment for patients suffering from critical and life-threatening illnesses at leading medical institutions outside the state. These efforts are aimed at ensuring that patients are able to access timely and quality specialised treatment when required.

The Health Minister’s visit to Narayana Health City reflects the Assam Government’s continued commitment towards the health and well-being of its citizens, particularly those requiring complex and advanced medical care.

The visit also underlines the Government’s focus on ensuring that people from Assam receive timely, quality and specialised healthcare services, irrespective of the complexity of their medical condition.

Executive Director of National Health Mission, Assam, Abhijit Sharma, accompanied the Health Minister during the visit. (ANI)