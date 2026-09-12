Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted India's decisive action against terrorism and LWE, expressing pain over critics questioning soldiers' bravery. He credited PM Modi's leadership for making national security a core priority of governance.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asserted that India has taken decisive and uncompromising action against terrorism and Left-Wing Extremism, with the armed forces entering terrorist bastions to eliminate threats, while expressing anguish over political critics who question the bravery of soldiers for electoral gains. Addressing an event in the national capital, Singh underscored that safeguarding national sovereignty and citizens has been elevated to a core priority under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration. "Decisive and stern action has been taken against terrorism and Naxalism. Our Army is entering the terrorists' strongholds to eliminate them. You have witnessed this. However, it pains me when some people question the valour, prowess, and courage of our soldiers merely for political gain. Narendra Modi is synonymous with good governance. Another criterion for good governance is that the government must, at all costs, protect the nation's unity and sovereignty, as well as its citizens. Whether the issue is internal or external security, under Modi ji's leadership, security has been made a core priority of governance," Singh said.

Govt Eradicates Naxal Menace, Busts False Narrative

Targeting the ideological underpinnings of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), Singh stated that the government has largely eradicated the menace, busting the conventional narrative surrounding its origins. "India has been liberated from Naxal violence; it has come to an end. Left-wing extremists and their supporters long propagated a false narrative claiming that poverty caused Naxalism to spread. In reality, I believe that Naxalism itself caused poverty to spread...Modi ji continues to win the public's trust, election after election. Today, global surveys acknowledge that Modi ji is currently the most popular leader in the world," Singh asserted.

'Focus on India's Development': Rajnath Singh to Critics

Launching a sharp attack on political adversaries attempting to craft an anti-government narrative, Singh accused them of resorting to disruptive tactics and social division. "Those elements attempting to build a narrative against Modi ji are now at a loss as to what to do. They are now inciting students and trying to divide society along caste lines. My only advice to such people is to devote their time and energy to thinking about India's development. This will benefit the country, and it will benefit them as well," Singh added.

(ANI)