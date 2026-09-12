AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Goa, teasing a 'big announcement' for the 2027 polls. Simultaneously, the Goa Forward Party resolved to form a secular alliance to defeat the BJP, pushing its 'Goa First' agenda.

Kejriwal Teases 'Big Announcement' Ahead of 2027 Polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Goa on Saturday, teasing a significant political announcement aimed at reshaping the state's political landscape ahead of a scheduled media address.

Speaking to reporters upon landing at Dabolim Airport, the former Delhi Chief Minister stated that the public in the coastal state is seeking an alternative to the dominant political parties and confirmed that details would be shared during a press conference at 3:00 PM on Sunday. "There is a press conference tomorrow at 3:00 PM; the people of Goa are fed up with these parties and want a change, so we will talk about it tomorrow."

Earlier today, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said on X, "Am going to Goa today to make a very big announcement".

Am going to Goa today to make a very big announcement. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 12, 2026

AAP has been actively working to strengthen its grassroots footprint in Goa following its entry into the state assembly with two seats, Benaulim and Velim, in the 2022 polls. The visit follows recent outreach by top AAP leaders addressing local challenges, including public transport, health infrastructure, power tariffs, and controversial land-use provisions like Section 39A.

Speculation surrounding Kejriwal's visit has intensified amid local political moves, with AAP aiming to position itself as the primary alternative to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the next assembly electoral cycle.

Goa Forward Party Seeks Secular Alliance to Counter BJP

In a major political move ahead of the upcoming 2027 Goa Assembly elections, the State Executive of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) met at 'Goemkar Ghor' in Fatorda on Saturday and passed a resolution to immediately move towards allying with like-minded secular political forces to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Outlining the party’s core vision under the banner of "Goa First," GFP stressed that regional interest must take precedence over political parties, politics, and personal ambitions.

Taking to X, the Goa Forward Party stated, "The State Executive of the Goa Forward Party met today at Goemkar Ghor, Fatorda, and resolved to immediately move towards an alliance with like-minded secular political forces to unitedly defeat the BJP in the February 2027 Goa Assembly elections. Our message is clear: Goa First. Before party, before politics and before personal ambitions—Goa First."

The State Executive of the Goa Forward Party met today at Goemkar Ghor, Fatorda, and resolved to immediately move towards an alliance with like-minded secular political forces to unitedly defeat the BJP in the February 2027 Goa Assembly elections. Our message is clear: Goa… pic.twitter.com/VUk7Maeego — Goa Forward (@Goaforwardparty) September 12, 2026

Extending greetings on the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi (Chovoth), the regional party reaffirmed its commitment to providing the electorate with a robust opposition front. "This Chovoth, we will strive to give the people of Goa a United Alternative—one that puts Goa first, protects Goemkarponn, and stands firmly against corruption, communalism and the politics of defection. May Lord Ganesha give Goans the wisdom to unite, put Goa First, defeat the corrupt and communal BJP, and ensure that the defectors get no chance to score a hat-trick," the post added.

The elections for the 40-member Goa Legislative Assembly is expected to be held before March 2027. (ANI)