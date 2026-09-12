A 48-year-old man died after being hit by a speeding four-wheeler during his morning walk in Pune's Pashan area. The driver fled the scene. The police have registered a case and an investigation is underway to nab the absconding driver.

Man Dies in Hit-and-Run During Morning Walk

A 48-year-old man died after being hit by a speeding four-wheeler during his morning walk in the Pashan area of Pune on Saturday morning. According to the Pune City Police, the incident occurred around 7:00 AM on DRDO Road, opposite the Hanuman Temple near Necklace Garden in Pashan.

Victim Identified, Police Launch Manhunt

The deceased has been identified as Virendra Raghavendra Prasad Dwivedi (48), a resident of Gulmohar Plaza, Vivekanand Society, Pashan, originally hailing from Madhya Pradesh. The police said that Dwivedi was out for his routine walk when an unidentified driver operating a four-wheeler struck him from behind. The driver was allegedly driving rashly, negligently, and at a high speed, completely disregarding traffic safety norms. The severe impact caused critical injuries to the victim, ultimately leading to his death.

Case Registered Under New Law

Following a complaint lodged by the victim's brother, the Chatuhshrungi Police, under the jurisdiction of the Pune City Police Commissionerate, registered a case. The charges have been invoked under Sections 106(1) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 184, 177, and 197 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Efforts to trace and apprehend the absconding four-wheeler driver are currently underway. Assistant Police Inspector Deepak Dhas is leading the further investigation into the case. (ANI)