A Thailand temple scandal has emerged after a former monastery head was arrested over alleged misuse of temple funds. Police are also investigating reported CCTV footage involving a woman linked to the former monk and possible assets.

Thailand: A major controversy has emerged in Thailand after Crime Suppression Division officers reportedly arrested a former head of Wat Phutthaisawan on Thursday, September 10, 2026, in connection with an investigation into alleged misuse of temple funds. The former monastery head, identified in Thai reports as Phra Wachirayan Wi., also known as Luang Pho Atichot or Luang Pho Chot, was taken into custody as investigators looked into the alleged movement of a large amount of temple money.

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According to reports, investigators suspect that some of the funds were transferred to a woman referred to as “Sika Ae” in Thai media. She was reportedly known to have had a close relationship with the former monastery head. The investigation took another turn after police reportedly found surveillance camera footage that they believe may show an alleged intimate encounter between the former monk and the woman.

Authorities also searched locations linked to the investigation for evidence and suspected assets. Several valuables were reportedly discovered and secured by investigators as part of the ongoing probe. The investigation continued into Friday, September 11, with authorities examining the alleged financial transactions and other evidence. The case has attracted widespread attention in Thailand over allegations involving religious funds and conduct expected of Buddhist monks.

The allegations and reported evidence remain subject to the ongoing investigation.