The Delhi Assembly's Public Accounts Committee will inspect Arvind Kejriwal's former residence, known as 'Sheesh Mahal', on Sep 14. The visit follows a CAG report on reconstruction costs, sparking a war of words between AAP and BJP.

Assembly Committee to Inspect Kejriwal's Former Residence

The Delhi Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee will visit and inspect the bungalow at 6 Flagstaff Road on September 14. It was the official residence of Arvind Kejriwal when he was Chief Minister. The BJP has publicised it as ‘Sheesh Mahal.’ Following the CAG report concerning the residence, the Assembly committee is moving ahead with further action in the matter. ANI has accessed documents related to the matter.

According to the documents, “To examine the facts that have emerged in the CAG report, members of the Delhi Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee will visit 6 Flagstaff Road at 3 PM on September 14.”

During the Budget Session earlier this year, on March 24, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tabled the CAG report in the Assembly regarding the expenditure incurred on the reconstruction of the bungalow at 6 Flagstaff Road. At the time, CM Rekha Gupta and the entire government alleged that the expenditure on the residence of then Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was several times higher than the estimated cost. Speaker Vijendra Gupta had forwarded the CAG report to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for further action in the matter.

AAP Dares BJP to Prove 'Sheesh Mahal' Allegations

Amid news of the committee’s visit, the Aam Aadmi Party has launched an attack on the BJP. Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Atishi issued a statement saying that, “The BJP repeatedly lied about this Chief Minister’s residence. BJP leaders claimed that there was a luxurious swimming pool inside the Chief Minister’s residence, that gold and silver commodes had been installed there and that there was a very large bar.”

“I am extremely happy that the BJP has finally found the courage to show the truth. I openly challenge the BJP that when all the MLAs go to 6, Flagstaff Road, they should take media cameras along with them. Show the entire Delhi where that luxurious swimming pool is, where the gold and silver commodes are installed and where the large bar is located. The lies that have been spread for the past several years will be exposed before the entire Delhi on 14 September,” she added.

Atishi also challenged the BJP to conduct inspection with cameras at the Prime Minister’s residence should also be inspected in exactly the same manner. "Let the entire country see that while ordinary people do not even have basic necessities such as food, drinking water, proper roads, schools and hospitals, on the other hand, how a Prime Minister’s residence has been built by spending lakhs and crores of rupees of the hard-earned money of the people,” she said.

(ANI)