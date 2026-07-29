Big UPI Change From Sept 4: GPay, PhonePe to Hide Your Mobile Number
Heads up, GPay and PhonePe users! With UPI payments booming across India, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is rolling out a big change to boost your privacy.
Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm customers
Big change by September 4
According to these new rules, all UPI apps and banks must make the necessary tech changes by September 4. After this date, your full mobile number will not be shown on the screen when you send or receive money via UPI. Instead, only the last four digits will be visible. This will help reduce the unnecessary sharing of personal information.
Money Transaction
Also, the sender's or receiver's full mobile number will not be displayed even in transactions made through QR codes. This will further protect your privacy when you transact at shops or with strangers.
UPI Users
Mobile Number Masking
The main goal of this move is to ensure the security of personal data, in line with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act. There have been many complaints about unwanted calls, fraud attempts, and privacy issues because mobile numbers were openly visible. This change is seen as especially important for the safety and privacy of women. After the new rules come into effect, UPI transactions are expected to be much safer than before.
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