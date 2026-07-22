This guide explains how eligible RuPay credit cardholders can link their card to supported UPI apps for merchant payments. It provides a step-by-step process for setting up the card, creating a new UPI PIN, and making secure payments by scanning QR codes.

Looking to link an eligible RuPay credit card to a supported UPI app and use it for merchant payments? Here is how to set it up safely. RuPay credit cardholders who meet the eligibility requirements can pay retailers by scanning QR codes and connecting their cards to compatible UPI applications. While billing qualified transactions to the associated credit card rather than a bank account, the function offers the ease of UPI.

UPI credit card payments must be supported by your RuPay credit card and the bank that issued it. The cellphone number associated with the card and the one registered with the UPI app must match.

BHIM, Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, Amazon Pay, CRED, and a number of bank-operated apps are among the supported apps. Update the chosen app before starting, as availability may differ between banks and applications.

During verification, the app can request the card's last six numbers and expiration date, so have it handy. The registered cellphone number may also get an OTP.

How to Link a RuPay Credit Card to UPI?

Open your preferred UPI app and access its payment methods, bank accounts or linked accounts section.

To add a RuPay credit card or credit account, choose this option.

Select the bank from where your card was issued. Eligible cards connected to your registered mobile number should be instantly located by the app.

Choose the necessary card, then use the given card information and OTP to confirm it.

For the credit card, make a different UPI PIN. Users are advised by NPCI not to maintain this PIN the same as their physical card PIN or UPI PIN for their bank account.

Apps may have different menu titles, but the fundamental registration procedure is often the same.

How To Make Payments?

Choose UPI when making a payment via a compatible website or app, or scan a merchant's UPI QR code. Choose the associated RuPay credit card as the payment source after entering or verifying the amount.

Before entering the UPI PIN for the card, make sure the merchant's name and amount are correct. The transaction will consume the available credit limit and show up on the credit card statement. It must be paid back in accordance with the conditions of the card issuer's invoicing.

RuPay credit cards linked to UPI are primarily intended for merchant payments. They cannot generally be used to send money to individuals, transfer funds between cards or withdraw cash from merchants and ATMs.

Never share an OTP or UPI PIN. If a transaction fails but the amount is charged, raise a dispute through the UPI app and contact the card issuer when required.