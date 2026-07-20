UPI onboarded nearly 55.49 crore users by June 2026, with transaction value reaching Rs 314.23 lakh crore in FY2025-26. The Finance Ministry also highlighted security enhancements and the international expansion of the digital payments platform.

Nearly 55.49 crore users had been onboarded on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform as of June 2026, while UPI transactions rose to 24,161.69 crore in volume and Rs 314.23 lakh crore in value during FY2025-26, according to a Ministry of Finance press release citing information shared by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

According to the press release based on a written reply by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in the Lok Sabha, "The NPCI has informed that there were 55.49 crore users onboarded on UPI platform as in June 2026." It added that UPI transactions reached 24,161.69 crore in volume and Rs 314.23 lakh crore in value during FY2025-26, up from 18,586.60 crore transactions worth Rs 260.56 lakh crore in FY2024-25.

Strengthening Digital Payment Security

The ministry also highlighted measures taken to strengthen the security of the digital payments ecosystem. It said, "In order to make UPI-based transactions secure and transparent, various initiatives have been undertaken by the Government, RBI and NPCI from time to time."

These include "risk-based transaction limits to curb fraudulent transactions, safeguards against unauthorized mobile number changes and misuse of SMS-based authentication, as well as enhanced security requirements for UPI applications." Further, the release said NPCI has introduced the Comprehensive UPI Information Security Framework (CUISF) 2025 and the Mobile Application Security Framework, "mandating advanced security controls to strengthen the safety and resilience of the UPI ecosystem."

International Expansion of UPI

On the international expansion of India's digital payments infrastructure, the ministry said NPCI International Payments Ltd. (NIPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NPCI, was set up to partner with overseas entities to take platforms such as UPI and the RuPay card scheme to global markets.

"This enables Indian tourists and the Indian diaspora to make seamless cross-border payments while assisting partner countries and entities in building their payment infrastructure, such as UPI-like real-time payment systems or RuPay like domestic card schemes," the release said. The ministry added that UPI is now linked with payment systems in multiple countries to facilitate Person-to-Person (P2P) remittances and Person-to-Merchant (P2M) transactions, with the latest additions including Greece, Nepal (P2P) and Cambodia. (ANI)