Contrary to the usual trend, the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro release may cause a price increase for the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro. This potential Rs 10,000 hike is linked to rising component costs, like RAM, due to the AI boom. The article advises potential buyers to purchase the iPhone 17 series now to avoid the rumored price increase.

Everyone is anticipating the September release of the AppleiPhone 18 Pro, but this year the company may have to alter some of its typical plans. The 2026 release of the iPhone 18 Pro may increase the cost of the older iPhone 17 and 17 Pro series, but every year we witness the release of new iPhones that reduce the price of the flagship models.

Indeed, the trend is connected to the continuous price adjustments made by many companies, and Apple is anticipated to follow suit by raising the price of its current iPhone by Rs 10,000 in the coming weeks.

No Price Drop This Year?

Although many people will be surprised by Apple's reported plan to raise the price of the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro, the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series will also be more expensive than last year. However, as Apple CEO Tim Cook recently noted during an earnings call, these shifts have become inevitable. He also summed up the sector by saying that expenses are now difficult to control.

The AI surge has disrupted the availability of RAM, or memory chips, which are used in phones. RAM that runs on these AI servers is now being produced by manufacturers, which has increased supply costs and left the mobile industry demanding more.

Companies like Apple and OnePlus were ultimately compelled to pay extra for these components as a result of all of this. It was almost inevitable that the costs of the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro would rise by Rs 10,000, and rumours suggest that this might eventually occur when Apple releases its new iPhone models in early September.

Should You Buy Now?

We have been hearing the iPhone 17 price hike rumours for a while and some have even suggested that the increase in iPhone prices will be official in August but that is yet to happen. So, if you are keen on upgrading to an iPhone 17 or 17 Pro, we suggest you get them now, rather than waiting for the price drop next month which might not happen this year.