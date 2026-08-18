United Kingdom may be among the first nations to acquire the iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026. India pre-order date? See details.

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro will arrive during a big event in September. First-wave markets for the flagship include the UK. Reports say pre-orders will begin next week and the cellphones will be available in areas around September 18. Apple has not confirmed any dates.

Expected changes

Apple may give the iPhone 18 Pro Max a bigger battery, smaller Dynamic Island, and 2nm A20 Pro CPU, according to leaks. A new colour and enhanced variable aperture are also promised for the man camera. However, the American tech giant will certainly raise Pro and Pro Max pricing to reflect these changes.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max London Pre-Order

September iPhone 18 Pro Max Launch

Recent speculations suggest the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max will ship on September 9. The latest report predicts pre-orders on September 12.

Pre-Order Date for iPhone 18 Pro Max in London, LA, and India

If Apple sticks to its September launch timetable, London will get the iPhone 18 Pro Max pre-order on September 11. Los Angeles may have a September 9 date and pre-orders on September 12. The launch in India is scheduled for September 9 and pre-orders a week later.

Leaked iPhone 18 Pro Max Price

Many sources say the iPhone 18 Pro Max will cost more than its predecessor. Reports claim the American giant may raise Pro model prices owing to rising component and memory costs.

A recent Counterpoint Research analysis says that iPhone 18 Pro Max materials costs may rise, raising the price.

Storage and component prices may affect the iPhone 18 Pro Max's US starting price of $1,400. UK entry-level iPhone 18 Pro Max prices are expected to be approximately £1,249.