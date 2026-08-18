Apple's upcoming launch cycle is changing, with the standard iPhone 18 reportedly delayed until spring 2027, while Pro models arrive in September 2026. This shift, along with potential price hikes and lower trade-in values, complicates the decision to wait.

Apple's impending launch cycle may make the decision more difficult than normal if you want to purchase an iPhone in the near future. The firm is not anticipated to release the standard iPhone 18 with its Pro versions in September, in contrast to prior years. This implies that you might not get a new model for several more months if you wait for the next regular iPhone.

In September 2026, Apple is anticipated to release the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and its first foldable iPhone Ultra. However, it has been speculated that the conventional iPhone 18 will now launch in the spring of 2027. This modifies the standard purchasing approach. You could have to wait an additional six months if you had planned to get the standard iPhone 18 in September.

Waiting May Not Mean Lower Prices

Usually, you may save money by purchasing an older iPhone following the release of a new model. That might not occur this time.

While the price of iPhones has not risen thus far, Apple has already raised the cost of select Macs and iPads. However, there are rumours that the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max would cost an additional $100 to $300, and the iPhone 18 itself may increase in price.

Due in part to growing memory costs, it has also been reported that Apple may raise the price of current iPhone 17 models when the new Pro phones are released. Since the iPhone 17 is presently priced at $799, purchasing it now could be more cost-effective, particularly if you are making an upfront payment. A 12- or 24-month payment plan could make the monthly difference seem less.

There's another incentive not to put off trading in your current iPhone. Every time Apple releases a new iPhone, trade-in values usually decrease. Because of this, your current handset is probably going to sell for more before the release of the iPhone 18 Pro than after.

What You Should Do?

The iPhone 17 is still a great option for the majority of consumers. It has a processor that is just somewhat inferior to the 17 Pro, a 120Hz ProMotion display, an Always-On display, and wide and ultra wide cameras. It lacks a telephoto camera, has a smaller battery, a less robust casing, and less RAM.

The iPhone 17 should still feel like a significant jump if you are moving from an iPhone 13, 14, or 15. Purchasing a phone might be a safer option if you need one right away. Holding off is still an option if you can wait until spring 2027 and especially want the reported iPhone 18 enhancements.