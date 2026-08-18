Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to have a 2nm A20 Pro CPU, a variable-aperture camera, enhanced Siri, and longer battery life.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September, with reports suggesting that the Pro models will get several hardware and software upgrades. The standard iPhone 18 is reportedly being delayed, putting more attention on Apple's premium models this year. Here are five changes that leaks and reports have pointed to so far.

New Pro colours

Apple is expected to continue the brighter colour approach introduced with the iPhone 17 Pro series. Leak renders have suggested a possible cherry-red finish for the iPhone 18 Pro models. The company introduced orange and blue options with the previous generation, and another set of colours could give the new Pro models a different look.

A20 Pro chip with 2nm technology

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to use Apple's A20 Pro chipset. Reports suggest that the chip could be manufactured using a 2nm process, moving Apple beyond the technology used for the A19 Pro. The smaller process is expected to improve performance and power efficiency. The chip is also expected to play a role in Apple's on-device AI capabilities.

Variable aperture main camera

Camera hardware could see one of the biggest changes on the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Apple is reportedly testing a variable aperture system for the main camera. This would allow the camera to adjust the amount of light entering the lens depending on the shooting conditions. The telephoto camera is also expected to receive a wider aperture and other improvements.

More capable Siri

The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to support Apple's upgraded Siri experience. The new Siri could offer more personalised responses and handle a wider range of tasks using AI. The additional processing capability of the A20 Pro chip could also support more AI functions directly on the device, potentially reducing the need to send some requests to the cloud.

Longer battery life

Battery life could also improve with the new generation. The efficiency gains from the 2nm A20 Pro chip may allow Apple to increase endurance while maintaining similar battery dimensions. There have also been reports of a larger battery for the Pro models, with speculation that the capacity could exceed 5,000mAh.

Apple has not confirmed these specifications yet, but the iPhone 18 Pro Max is shaping up to focus on camera hardware, processing efficiency, AI and battery life when it launches later this year.