Airtel has teamed up with Croma to give its customers a special offer. You can save up to ₹35,000 on a new iPhone, which includes a direct discount and an exchange bonus. You can claim this deal through the Airtel Thanks app.

If you're an Airtel customer and have been thinking of buying a new iPhone, we've got some great news for you. Airtel has teamed up with Croma to announce a very attractive offer for its users. Under this special deal, customers can save up to a whopping ₹35,000 on a new iPhone. This includes both an instant discount and an exchange bonus.

How does the discount work?

Under this Croma offer, Airtel customers will get an instant discount of up to ₹23,000 on select iPhone models. On top of this, you can get an additional exchange bonus of up to ₹12,000 when you trade in your old smartphone. This means you can get a total discount of up to ₹35,000. But here's a small catch: the extra ₹12,000 exchange bonus is only available at Croma's offline stores and not for online purchases.

Which iPhone models are covered in this offer?

Croma is running this offer on both its website and in its offline stores, and EMI options are also available. The offer is valid for the iPhone 15, iPhone 16, iPhone Air, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. Customers can choose any phone, from the basic model to the high-end 'Pro Max' version, based on what they prefer.

How to claim the offer?

First, open the 'Airtel Thanks' app on your mobile.

Click on the 'Profile' icon in the app, and then go to the 'Rewards' section.

You will see an 'iPhone Offer' option there. Click on it to claim the offer.

Once you claim it, you'll get a discount or coupon code. You can use this code on the Croma website for an online purchase or show it directly at a Croma store. The last date to claim this offer is September 5, 2026.