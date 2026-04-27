3 5 Image Credit : Gemini

Made with high-quality material

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple is using high-quality acetate for the frames, making them stronger than regular plastic. They will have a luxury feel but will be comfy enough for daily use. The standout feature is the camera—a vertical oval module, unlike the usual circular ones. You can click photos and record videos that sync instantly to your iPhone, all without taking your phone out.