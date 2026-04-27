Apple AI Smart Glasses Leak: New Designs, Camera Features, and Specs Revealed
Apple is reportedly developing AI-powered smart glasses with multiple designs, a built-in camera, and Siri features. Expected by 2026–2027, they will integrate seamlessly with iPhone and other Apple devices.
A new product from Apple... glasses that do everything without an iPhone!
Apple smart glasses in different designs
Apple plans to release its smart glasses in a variety of designs to appeal to everyone. According to recent reports, the company is testing four frame styles: large rectangular, slim rectangular, and two oval shapes (large and small). This gives users a choice to pick a frame that fits their face. The glasses will also come in cool colours like black, ocean blue, and light brown.
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Made with high-quality material
Smart features and Siri support
Integration with the Apple ecosystem
Like all Apple products, these smart glasses will work perfectly with your other Apple devices like the iPhone and Apple Watch. This ensures fast data transfers and a super smooth user experience. However, don't expect a massive display like the one on the Vision Pro headset. Apple's main goal seems to be creating a lightweight, easy-to-use smart product for everyday life.
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