As Tim Cook's era at Apple ends, John Ternus is poised to take over as CEO. Social media is buzzing about his surprisingly sparse LinkedIn profile, which lists only two jobs despite his 24-year tenure at Apple, sparking discussions about focus and success.

As Apple gets ready for John Ternus to take over, the "Tim Cook era" is finally coming to an end. Curious social media users are delving deeply into Ternus' sparse LinkedIn profile while stockholders debate the financial legacy Cook leaves behind. Tim Cook will soon be replaced as Apple's CEO by John Ternus. An X user shared an image of the executive's LinkedIn page and remarked, "This is what John Ternus' LinkedIn looks like."

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Unlike the other IT leaders, John Ternus just discusses a few things in his verified profile. It features his most recent photo. According to schooling, he graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

The biography lists two positions: Engineer at Virtual Research Inc. from 1997 to 2001, followed by more than 24 years at Apple. At the time this article was written, the profile had no posts.

Take A Look At His LinkedIn Profile

How Did Social Media React?

An individual posted, “More proof that focus is what matters.” Another added, “I think the less social media you have, the more cracked you are. It's not just LinkedIn, it could be GitHub, Facebook, Instagram, and even X.”

A third commented, “24 years at Apple. Resume speaks for itself.” A fourth wrote, “New career goal: Be so successful that your LinkedIn profile becomes irrelevant.”

John Ternus is currently Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering and reports to Tim Cook. He is in charge of all the hardware engineering, “including the teams behind iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, Apple Vision Pro, and more.”

Since joining Apple, he has been part of the hardware engineering team on various groundbreaking products, including new product lines like iPad and AirPods.