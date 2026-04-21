Tim Cook steps down as Apple CEO amid growing AI pressure after Apple Intelligence falters. Insider claims reveal why John Ternus is taking over at a critical moment.

After 15 years at the helm, Tim Cook’s decision to step down as CEO of Apple has stunned industry watchers — not because a succession plan didn’t exist, but because of when it’s happening. Cook, 65, will hand over leadership to John Ternus, the company’s long-time hardware chief, after a transition period through the summer. He won’t disappear entirely — instead, he will move into the role of executive chairman, where he is expected to handle Apple’s increasingly complex geopolitical relationships.

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Apple insists this is part of a “thoughtful, long–term succession planning process.” But behind the scenes, insiders and analysts are pointing to a more immediate trigger: Apple’s uneven push into artificial intelligence.

Also read: Donald Trump Calls Tim Cook 'Incredible' As Apple CEO Steps Down After 15 Years

The AI question that wouldn’t go away

When Apple unveiled Apple Intelligence in 2024, it was pitched as a defining moment — “a new chapter in Apple innovation.”

But reality hasn’t quite matched the hype.

The rollout has been slow. Several headline features — including a significantly upgraded AI-powered Siri — remain missing. In Europe, regulatory hurdles delayed parts of the launch. And compared to rivals like OpenAI and Google, Apple’s AI capabilities have been widely viewed as underwhelming.

That gap has increasingly put Cook on the defensive.

Rebecca Crook, head of tech consultancy MSQ DX, summed it up bluntly:

"Apple's setbacks in AI have been a consistent focal point, with analysts pressing Cook repeatedly on whether the company was prepared for a future beyond the iPhone. When a CEO finds themselves on the back foot about the most strategically critical technology of the decade, that's always going to be tough," she was quoted as saying in a Daily Mail report.

Pressure builds inside and outside Apple

According to analysts, the pressure wasn’t just external — it was internal too.

Dan Ives, global head of tech research at Wedbush Securities, described the timing as unexpected:

“Apple is making a major transition on its AI strategy, and longtime CEO and legendary Cook leaving now is a surprise," he was quoted as saying in the Daily Mail report.

He added that the move reflects “growing pressure on Apple to produce a successful AI strategy.”

Cook had already faced criticism for prioritising hardware bets like the Apple Vision Pro while competitors surged ahead in AI.

The expectation was that Apple Intelligence would close that gap. Instead, its lukewarm reception has intensified scrutiny — especially with Apple’s most important annual event, the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), just around the corner in June.

A leadership shift tailored for the AI era

For many insiders, the leadership change isn’t just about performance — it’s about fit.

Ben Wood, chief marketing officer at CCS Insight, pointed to a strategic shift:

“AI is widely regarded as an area where Tim Cook made a decision to let others, such as Google, Gemini, and OpenAI with ChatGPT, take a lead. All eyes will be on Apple WWDC in June to learn more about Apple's plans in this area, in particular what it does with Siri, and its partnership with Google," he was quoted as saying in the Daily Mail report.

That’s where John Ternus comes in.

A 25-year Apple veteran and hardware engineer, Ternus represents a different leadership profile — one closer to product development and engineering execution.

Rebecca Crook explained the thinking:

"The AI era requires a different kind of leadership, one that's closer to the product and the engineering. Choosing John Ternus, a hardware engineer with 25 years at Apple, signals that the company believes the future of AI will run through tightly integrated devices, not just software.”

Also read: Who Is John Ternus? Know All About Apple’s Next CEO Replacing Tim Cook

Cook’s calculated exit — not a forced one

Despite speculation, there’s little indication that Cook was pushed out.

In fact, analysts suggest the opposite — that this may have been a deliberate, well-timed decision.

Crook put it this way:

“Cook is too smart and too controlled to be pushed, but he's also astute enough to know when the era that suits him best has passed. Stepping aside now, while Apple is still a $4trillion company, is the power move. It protects his legacy far better than clinging on through another difficult AI cycle would.”

Cook’s strengths — supply chain mastery, operational efficiency, and navigating global politics — helped transform Apple into a $4 trillion giant. But the next phase demands something different.

A different style of leadership under Ternus

Inside Apple, there’s already a sense that Ternus will lead differently.

One person familiar with both executives told Bloomberg: “If you go to Tim with 'A' or 'B', he won't pick. He'll ask a series of questions instead if he has concerns.”

They added: “Ternus will make decisions. It could be right or wrong, but at least it's a decision.”

That decisiveness may be critical as Apple tries to accelerate its AI roadmap.

Ternus has already begun reorganising teams around an “AI platform” aimed at speeding up development and improving product integration — a sign of the urgency inside the company.

There’s also a broader philosophical shift. Some insiders believe his leadership could echo the more centralised, product-driven culture of Steve Jobs.

The bigger bet: Can Apple matter in an AI-first world?

Ultimately, this transition is about more than leadership — it’s about relevance.

As Crook puts it: “I wonder whether Ternus can do what Cook couldn't and make Apple feel genuinely essential in an AI-first world, not just the best hardware wrapper for someone else's intelligence.”

That question will define Apple’s next chapter.

The trillion-dollar rise of Apple

Apple’s journey from a garage startup to a $4 trillion company spans five decades of reinvention:

1976: Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne founded Apple, launching the Apple I.

1977: The Apple II became one of the first mass-market personal computers.

1984: The Macintosh debuted in a landmark Super Bowl ad.

1997: Apple acquired NeXT, bringing Jobs back to the company.

2001: Launch of iTunes, Mac OS X, and the iPod.

2007: Introduction of the iPhone — a turning point for the company.

2010: The iPad expanded Apple’s ecosystem.

2011: Jobs stepped down; Tim Cook became CEO. Jobs later died that year.

2014: Apple Watch debuted, alongside larger iPhones.

2015: Apple Music launched after acquiring Beats.

2016: Legal standoff with the FBI over iPhone encryption.

2017: iPhone X introduced Face ID and edge-to-edge display.

2019: First revenue decline in a decade.

2020: Global retail shutdown during COVID-19.

2021–2023: Expansion into services, sustainability, and smart home devices.

2024: Apple Intelligence marked Apple’s entry into AI.

2026: Cook steps aside; John Ternus takes over as CEO.

From the Apple I to artificial intelligence, Apple has repeatedly reinvented itself. The question now is whether its next reinvention — under new leadership — will be as transformative.