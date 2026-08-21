4. Peacock Feathers: These feathers bring you the blessings of both Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Krishna. They help get rid of Rahu doshas and solve your money troubles. Placing them in the South-East corner of your home helps attract wealth. You can also get good results by keeping them in the puja room.

5. Crystal Pyramid: Crystals are known to clean the energy around them and spread positive vibes. A crystal pyramid can improve relationships in the family, help kids concentrate better, and remove negativity. You can place it in the North-East or North direction of your living room.

6. Kuber Yantra / Lakshmi Yantra: People install this yantra to get the blessings of Kuber, the god of wealth. Since North is the direction for wealth, you should place the Kuber yantra on the north wall of your puja room. You can also keep it in your safe or cash box for a steady flow of money.

7. Bamboo Plant & Flute: Tying two bamboo flutes with a yellow or red thread and hanging them over your main door is like sending an invitation to Goddess Lakshmi. Also, keeping a small Lucky Bamboo plant in the house is said to bring prosperity.

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