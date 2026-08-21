Want More Wealth and Peace at Home? Try These 7 Vastu Items and Placement Tips
Discover 7 Vastu items traditionally believed to attract wealth, prosperity and peace into the home. Learn how their placement is said to encourage positive energy and create a harmonious space.
Vastu Tips for Prosperity
Everyone wants their home to be full of peace, happiness, and the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. But sometimes, no matter how hard you work, money just doesn't stay, and fights keep happening. Vastu experts say placing a few special items in the right spots can kick out negative energy and bring in good luck and wealth. Let's check out what these items are.
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Vastu Items
- Money Plant: This plant is a big deal in Vastu. It soaks up all the negative energy and fills your home with positivity. You should always place it in the South-East corner. This direction is ruled by Lord Ganesha and the planet Venus, which helps attract wealth fast. Just make sure its leaves don't dry out or the vines touch the floor.
- Shankh (Conch): The Shankh came out of the ocean along with Goddess Lakshmi. That's why people consider it her brother and a symbol of purity. If you keep a Shankh in your puja room and blow it daily, its sound vibrations can chase away evil spirits and fix Vastu doshas. The best place for it is in the North-East corner of your puja room, resting on some rice or in water.
- Laughing Buddha: This statue is a symbol of happiness, peace of mind, and financial growth. You should place it facing the main door, on a table at least 30 inches high. It stops negative energy from coming inside. Never, ever keep it on the floor or near a bedroom or bathroom.
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More items
4. Peacock Feathers: These feathers bring you the blessings of both Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Krishna. They help get rid of Rahu doshas and solve your money troubles. Placing them in the South-East corner of your home helps attract wealth. You can also get good results by keeping them in the puja room.
5. Crystal Pyramid: Crystals are known to clean the energy around them and spread positive vibes. A crystal pyramid can improve relationships in the family, help kids concentrate better, and remove negativity. You can place it in the North-East or North direction of your living room.
6. Kuber Yantra / Lakshmi Yantra: People install this yantra to get the blessings of Kuber, the god of wealth. Since North is the direction for wealth, you should place the Kuber yantra on the north wall of your puja room. You can also keep it in your safe or cash box for a steady flow of money.
7. Bamboo Plant & Flute: Tying two bamboo flutes with a yellow or red thread and hanging them over your main door is like sending an invitation to Goddess Lakshmi. Also, keeping a small Lucky Bamboo plant in the house is said to bring prosperity.
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