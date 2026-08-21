LPG Gas Finishing Too Fast? Check Your Stove Flame and Try These Easy Tricks
Is your gas stove burning with a yellow flame? Learn simple maintenance tips to fix common burner issues, improve flame efficiency and avoid unnecessary LPG wastage at home.
Why the flame turns yellow
If your stove flame is yellow or orange instead of blue while cooking, don't just ignore it. This is a warning bell that your gas is being wasted because the fuel isn't burning completely. This not only wastes gas but also leaves black soot on your utensils.
Let's see how you can fix this problem at home.
- The Science Behind the Flame: A gas stove flame is produced when gas and oxygen burn together.
- Blue Flame (Complete Combustion): When gas and oxygen mix in the right proportion, the flame burns blue. This means your gas is being used efficiently.
- Yellow/Orange Flame (Incomplete Combustion): If the oxygen flow is poor or the burner holes are clogged, the flame turns yellow. This happens because carbon particles are not burning fully.
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3 Simple Tricks
1. Clean the small burner holes: Often, when milk or dal boils over, it clogs the small holes in the burner. This blocks oxygen from getting in.
Solution: Remove the burner and soak it in a mixture of vinegar and baking soda for 15 minutes. Then, use an old toothbrush or a safety pin to completely remove the dirt from the holes.
2. Check the Air Vent or Mixing Tube: Below the gas stove, near the burner pipe, there is a small 'air vent'. This is what mixes air with the gas. If spider webs or dust collect here, the gas won't get enough oxygen.
Solution: Clean this air vent with a thin brush or a cotton cloth. The airflow will become smooth again, and the flame will turn blue.
3. Clean the nozzle and pipe: If carbon or debris clogs the small nozzle under the burner, the gas pressure will drop.
Solution: Turn off the gas switch. Then, carefully use a small pin to clean the carbon dust from the nozzle tip.
If the flame doesn't get fixed even after all these steps, call a mechanic immediately.
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Precaution
- Clean regularly: Cleaning your stove regularly like this will save gas and your money.
- Always Use Dry Utensils: When you place wet utensils on the stove, extra gas is spent to evaporate the water. Wiping your vessels dry before putting them on the stove will save gas.
- Match the burner and utensil size: When you place a small utensil on a large burner, the flame escapes from the sides and gets wasted. Choosing the right burner according to the size of your utensil will increase burning efficiency.
- Humidity and Air Moisture: Sometimes, the flame can temporarily turn orange due to excess moisture and sodium particles in the air. This can happen if there's poor air circulation in the house or if an air cooler is running near the kitchen. If this isn't caused by a blockage, just improving the ventilation will fix it.
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