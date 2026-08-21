1. Clean the small burner holes: Often, when milk or dal boils over, it clogs the small holes in the burner. This blocks oxygen from getting in.

Solution: Remove the burner and soak it in a mixture of vinegar and baking soda for 15 minutes. Then, use an old toothbrush or a safety pin to completely remove the dirt from the holes.

2. Check the Air Vent or Mixing Tube: Below the gas stove, near the burner pipe, there is a small 'air vent'. This is what mixes air with the gas. If spider webs or dust collect here, the gas won't get enough oxygen.

Solution: Clean this air vent with a thin brush or a cotton cloth. The airflow will become smooth again, and the flame will turn blue.

3. Clean the nozzle and pipe: If carbon or debris clogs the small nozzle under the burner, the gas pressure will drop.

Solution: Turn off the gas switch. Then, carefully use a small pin to clean the carbon dust from the nozzle tip.

If the flame doesn't get fixed even after all these steps, call a mechanic immediately.

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