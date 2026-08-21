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Monsoon Gardening: 5 Flowering Plants From Your Home Garden That Make Perfect Rakhi Gifts
Want to make this Rakhi season a bit more flowery and fresh? You can gift these five flowers to your brothers or sisters. Keep scrolling!
Fresh Rakhi Gift!
This Rakhi season, consider gifting five beautiful flowering plants from your home garden that thrive during the monsoon, offering a thoughtful and lasting symbol of sibling affection. Options like Hibiscus and Mogra make for perfect, eco-friendly presents.
Mogra
Sweet, small, fresh-smelling flowers. Best way to gift for Rakhi. Make it in a bouquet or gift it as a gajra.
Rose
Symbol of everlasting love! It has bright red or pink petals, making it a perfect gift.
Hibiscus
Grows faster in the rainy season and adds bright color to any garden and even to the festivities.
Marigold
Very easy to grow from seeds and makes for the best desi flowery bouquet!
Periwinkle
It gives small purple or white flowers. Needs very little care and would look so fresh and cute as a Rakhi gift.
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