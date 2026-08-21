Have leftover bread at home? Give it a delicious makeover with this crispy Masala Bread recipe. Packed with spicy flavours and easy to prepare, it makes a quick and satisfying breakfast.

Bread Tips: The morning rush for school and office is real. Making parathas daily is a task, and bread with jam can get so boring. And what about that bread from yesterday that's gone a bit dry? Thinking of throwing it out? Don't!

You can use that same stale bread to whip up a crispy and tangy Masala Bread Upma, just like the ones you get at a good restaurant. The aroma of onions, tomatoes, and curry leaves will fill your house, and it tastes absolutely amazing. Let's get to the recipe.

Ingredients:

Bread - 6 slices (cut into small cubes)

Onion - 1 (finely chopped)

Tomato - 1 (finely chopped)

Green Chilli - 1 (chopped)

Mustard seeds - 1 tsp

Curry leaves - 8-10

Peanuts - 2 tbsp

Turmeric powder - ½ tsp

White oil - 1 tbsp

Salt - to taste

Lemon juice - 1 tsp

Chopped coriander - for garnish

Method:

First, heat the oil in a pan. Add the mustard seeds, curry leaves, and peanuts. Fry the peanuts until they turn a light golden brown.

Now, add the chopped onion and green chilli. Sauté until the onions become translucent.

Next, add the tomatoes, turmeric powder, and salt. Cook this masala until the tomatoes soften and you see the oil separating from the mixture.

It's time to add the bread cubes. Mix everything very gently, making sure the masala coats all the bread pieces without mashing them.

Turn off the heat. Squeeze the lemon juice over the upma and sprinkle the chopped coriander on top.

And that's it! Your hot and fresh Masala Bread Upma is ready. For an extra burst of flavour, you can garnish it with some grated coconut. This 15-minute breakfast goes perfectly with a cup of tea. Once you try it, you'll want to make it every day. Give it a go today!

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