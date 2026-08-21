Someone calling you from behind as you leave home is often considered unlucky in traditional beliefs. But is it really a bad omen? Discover what astrology and popular beliefs say about it.

Vastu Tips: Ever since we were kids, we've been told not to call out to someone from behind when they are leaving the house. Especially if a person is going for an exam, an interview, to join a new job, or for any important work, elders get very upset if someone calls them back. They immediately say, "It's a bad omen now." Many of us wonder if this really makes a journey inauspicious, or if it's just an old superstition.

Astrology suggests that while no planet is causing this, there is a deep connection to psychology and energy science.

What Do Astrology and Vastu Say?

1. Theory of Broken Concentration and Resolve: According to astrology, when you start a journey, your mind, body, and intentions are all aligned in one direction. You are leaving with a specific goal. A sudden call from behind breaks that concentration or focus. When the mind is distracted, the chances of making mistakes, forgetting important documents, or facing obstacles on the way increase. In the shastras, this is called a 'yatra bhang' or a break in the journey's purpose.

2. Reverse Flow of Energy: As per Vastu Shastra, the main door of our house is the entry and exit point for positive energy. When you are moving forward with positive thoughts, a good energy flows forward from your body. Looking back reverses the direction of this energy, which is believed to spoil the positive outcome of the journey.

3. 'Yatra-Nakshatra' Analysis: Ancient astrological texts have a separate chapter on 'Yatra' or journeys. It clearly states that looking back or returning home after starting a journey is inauspicious. This is said to cause a 'yatra bhang dosh' (a flaw that breaks the journey). That's why one should not turn back after leaving.

What to Do If Someone Calls You by Mistake? A Simple Remedy

There's no need to panic. Our scriptures themselves provide a simple solution for this.

If someone accidentally calls out from behind, the person who is leaving should stop immediately. They should sit down for a moment, drink a sip of water, or have a pinch of curd and sugar while remembering their personal deity (Ishta Devata). After this, they can start their journey afresh. It is said that this cancels out the 'ajatra dosh' and the mind becomes calm and ready for the important task again.

Actually, there's a great practical logic behind this too. When leaving in a hurry, a sudden call can make you drop things or lose focus, which could even lead to an accident on the road. So, our elders created this rule as a precaution. Instead of dismissing it as a superstition, it's better to be a little mindful.

Also read: Double Mercury Transit 2026: These 5 Zodiac Signs May Get a Major Career and Money Boost