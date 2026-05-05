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When Trisha wanted to be the CM

In the video, Trisha says jokingly, "I want to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Honestly! Wait and see; I will achieve it in the next 10 years." When the interviewer asked what she would do after becoming CM, Trisha gave a witty reply: "First, you all vote and elect me, then I will tell you."