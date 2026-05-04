Trisha Krishnan visited Vijay's residence as his party TVK leads in 110 seats in the TN Assembly polls. The party is poised to form a government, sparking widespread celebrations by supporters, with Vijay leading in Tiruchirappalli East.

Actor Trisha Krishnan's visited Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's residence in Chennai on Monday amid a politically charged atmosphere, as trends in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 showed the party leading in 109 of the 234 seats. The visit coincided with widespread celebrations by TVK supporters across the state.

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Widespread Celebrations for TVK's Strong Performance

VIjay's party is poised to form the government in the state with leads in 110 seats of the state, still 8 short of majority but with smaller parties likely to fall in line. Party workers gathered in large numbers outside the party office in Chennai, waving flags, distributing sweets, and dancing to Vijay's popular 'whistle podu' song as trends indicated a strong performance.

At his resident, celebrations broke out as family members indulged in whistles and impromptu dance numbers from his popular films.

Family Expresses Confidence in Vijay

Speaking to ANI Vijay's cousin said, "... He is a young and energetic person and everyone in Tamil Nadu is expecting that the biggest change through him and definitely we believe that he can do the best among everybody... In his last speech, he said the last speech that people believe in me so much... What he speaks about before the election, he will definitely make sure that it happens... It is an enormous victory..."

Vijay's father, SA Chandrasekhar, said, "Definitely, he will do a big change in Tamil Nadu."

Vijay Leads in Tiruchirappalli East

Earlier in the day, Vijay was leading in the Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency by a margin of 6,499 votes after the first round of counting. His main rival, Inigo Irudayaraj of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), was trailing in initial trends.

TVK, contesting the elections independently, has significantly altered the political landscape of Tamil Nadu, traditionally dominated by the DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK-led NDA alliance.

Meanwhile, actor Tiger Shroff also extended his wishes to Vijay on social media. In a post on X, he wrote, "Congratulations to @actorvijay The faith people have in you is amazing to see. More power to you for this next chapter!"

The counting of votes is still underway, and final results are awaited from the Election Commission.