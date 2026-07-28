The Ultimate Lazy Gardener's List: 10 Plants Thriving in Indian Homes
Discover 10 low-maintenance plants perfect for lazy gardeners in India — from air-purifying Snake Plants to lucky Money Plants, each brings its own benefit — air purity, good luck, or effortless beauty.
Money Plant (Pothos)
It grows in water or soil, needs low light and watering once a week. It purifies indoor air and is believed to bring good luck.
Snake Plant (Sansevieria)
It grows in low light and needs watering every 2-3 weeks. It purifies air and releases oxygen at night. It looks modern and minimalistic and perfect for home or office decor.
Aloe Vera
It needs minimal care, watering 10-12 days, loves sun and has skincare benefits. Its gel is widely used for skin care, hair care and sunburns.
Areca Palm
It requires watering every 2-3days and requires indirect sunlight. It gives a tropical vibe and improves indoor air quality.
Spider Plant
It grows fast in both indoor and semi outdoor conditions with watering every 7-10 days. It absorbs the indoor pollutants and purifies the air quality.
Tulsi Plant
It grows in direct sunlight and needs watering daily. It holds religious, spiritual and medical significance. It is also used as herbal tea for health benefits.
Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum)
It requires watering once the soil is dry and needs to avoid direct sunlight making it a perfect indoor plant. It blooms white flowers and looks elegant and purifies the indoor air.
Jade plant
It is a succulence that needs low maintenance and frequent watering. It symbolizes good luck in Indian and Chinese traditions.
Rubber Plant (Ficus elastica)
It grows in indirect sunlight with minimal watering. It is robust, with glossy leaves and helps purify air.
Curry Leaf Plant (Kadi Patta)
It grows well in full sunlight with warm weather. It is useful in every Indian household by providing curry leaf which is used in cooking in most Indian houses.
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