The rainy season is here, and with it comes the fear of snakes. They aren't just in villages anymore; news reports show snakes entering city apartments and villas. If you have kids playing outside, the worry is real. Experts say you can keep snakes away naturally, without using harsh chemicals. Let's check out which plants work best.

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