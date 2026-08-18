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Monsoon Gardening: Want to Keep Snakes Away? 10 Natural Repellent Plants to Grow Around Your Home
Looking for natural ways to keep snakes away during the rainy season? Discover the best snake-repellent plants for your home and garden, plus simple tips to make your surroundings less attractive to snakes.
Worried about snakes in monsoon? These plants offer full security for your home
The rainy season is here, and with it comes the fear of snakes. They aren't just in villages anymore; news reports show snakes entering city apartments and villas. If you have kids playing outside, the worry is real. Experts say you can keep snakes away naturally, without using harsh chemicals. Let's check out which plants work best.
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Plants that use strong smells to keep snakes in check
Snakes have a very sharp sense of smell. They hate strong or pungent odours. Sarpagandha, also called Pataala Garuda, gives off a strong smell from its roots and leaves that snakes find very uncomfortable. Even kitchen staples like garlic and onion plants work! Their sulphur and allicin compounds act as natural repellents. Lemongrass and Davanam also do the trick; their strong scents keep snakes and even mosquitoes away.
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The beautiful Marigold that also controls pests
Those beautiful marigolds in your garden do more than just look pretty. Their roots and leaves release a unique smell that keeps snakes and other small insects at a distance. By planting them around your house, you reduce pests, which means there's less food to attract snakes in the first place.
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Herbal protection that's good for your home
The Tulsi plant, sacred in many Indian homes, has a strong herbal fragrance that helps keep snakes away. Similarly, snakes can't stand the sharp scent of Pudina (mint) leaves. These plants not only create a pleasant atmosphere but also help make your surroundings safer.
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Other repellent plants and necessary precautions
Plants like Lavender, Snake Plant, and thorny Cacti also help. Snakes avoid Cacti because the sharp thorns can injure them. But remember, experts say no single plant can offer 100% protection. Think of these plants as an extra layer of security, not a foolproof barrier.
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Along with plants, these things are a must
Planting these is great, but you must also keep your home's surroundings clean. Regularly clear out bushes and tall grass. Don't pile up rocks, old junk, or firewood near the house. Make sure your home is free of rats, as they are a major food source for snakes. And if you spot a snake, don't be a hero—call the forest department or a local snake rescue team immediately.
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