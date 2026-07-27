5 Garden Plants That Can Help You Achieve Healthy Hair Naturally
Want to add that lustrous shine to your tresses? Then here are a few plants you must have in your home garden that can come to your rescue. Keep scrolling to learn more.
Of haircare and more!
We all want stunning hair that looks lustrous and shiny all the time. Continuous styling and pollution may take a heavy toll on your hair, making it look rough and damaged. You must plant these 5 plants in your garden that you can use to whip up DIY recipes for hair care.
Rosemary
Boil some rosemary leaves in coconut oil and massage. Keep it overnight and rinse it the next morning to prevent hair fall and damage.
Hibiscus
Add these flowers to a DIY hair mask. These flowers provide amino acids to build keratin and strengthen strands.
Aloe Vera
Aloe Vera cools an irritated scalp and locks in deep moisture. Scoop the raw gel directly from leaves and apply on scalp for maximum benefits.
Curry leaves
Packed with proteins and antioxidants to reduce thinning and graying. Boil them in a carrier oil for a scalp tonic.
Peppermint
Delivers an invigorating, circulation-boosting tingle to the scalp. Steep leaves into a cooling hair tea rinse.
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