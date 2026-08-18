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Sugar's behaviour is different from salt's

Sugar also gets affected by humidity. When the air is very moist, sugar particles absorb it and stick together, forming hard lumps. But white sugar doesn't dissolve as quickly as salt. This is because their structures are different. Moisture on sugar particles makes them clump up. So if you leave the sugar jar open or use a wet spoon, it will become sticky and lumpy. The main difference is how they change: salt gets wet and sticky, while sugar tends to form lumps first.