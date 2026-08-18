Monsoon Kitchen Tips: Easy Ways to Keep Salt Dry and Sugar From Turning Sticky
During the monsoon, salt can turn lumpy while sugar becomes sticky due to excess moisture. These simple kitchen tips can help keep both ingredients dry, fresh and free-flowing.
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Tips to keep salt and sugar dry
The rainy season brings a lot of moisture into the kitchen, which is a big problem. You'll notice your salt has become watery or formed hard lumps. But sugar, on the other hand, often stays dry. Ever wondered why salt absorbs moisture so easily while sugar doesn't seem as affected? It all comes down to their chemical properties and how they absorb moisture. The truth is, both can get damp, but they react very differently.
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Why does salt become watery?
The table salt we use is mostly sodium chloride. Pure sodium chloride actually doesn't absorb moisture from the air. But the salt we buy from stores contains small amounts of other minerals, especially compounds with calcium and magnesium. These are the real culprits that quickly absorb moisture. During the monsoon, when the air is humid, these compounds attract water vapor, making the salt particles stick together and feel wet. This is why it becomes so difficult to pour salt from the jar.
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Sugar's behaviour is different from salt's
Sugar also gets affected by humidity. When the air is very moist, sugar particles absorb it and stick together, forming hard lumps. But white sugar doesn't dissolve as quickly as salt. This is because their structures are different. Moisture on sugar particles makes them clump up. So if you leave the sugar jar open or use a wet spoon, it will become sticky and lumpy. The main difference is how they change: salt gets wet and sticky, while sugar tends to form lumps first.
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How to keep salt and sugar dry during the monsoon?
The key to keeping salt and sugar dry during the monsoon is proper storage. Always use clean, completely dry, and airtight containers. Make sure the lid is sealed tight to stop moist air from getting in. You should also avoid keeping the jars near the sink or the gas stove, where steam and temperature changes are common. The best solution is to store them in a cool, dry place in your kitchen.
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