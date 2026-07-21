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Flower Gardening Tips! Jasmine To Sunflower: 5 Fast-Growing Flowers You Can Plant This Month
Want to add some fresh flowery elements to your home? Then you must plant these 5 flowers that grow faster than you think. Keep scrolling!
Of flowers and feelings!
Who does not like to have a look at the beautifully blooming fresh flowers in their home garden? They look vibrant and colourful and add such an element to the place. Today, we bring you five flower ideas to plant in your home that grow faster than you know.
Desi Gulab
The beautiful looking native Desi Rose is highly resilient. It can easily grow from stem cuttings and provides a classic, strong fragrance.
Marigold
They grow effortlessly in any season. Seeds sprout within 4 to 5 days, and vibrant orange or yellow blooms appear in just 2 months.
Jasmine
It is best to buy a small starter plant from a nursery and watch it bloom in a cluster of white flowers with a calming fragrance.
Periwinkle
This beautiful looking flower is practically indestructible, requiring very little water and thriving in scorching sun.
Sunflowers
Dwarf varieties are perfect for home gardens.
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