Mark is a young man stuck in a time loop, reliving the same day over and over. Things get interesting when he meets Margaret, who's stuck in the same loop. Together, they start mapping out all the 'tiny perfect things' that happen in that one day. The film shows that happiness isn't just in big achievements, but also in the small moments we often miss. It's a sweet story about love, life, and slowing down to appreciate the little things.

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