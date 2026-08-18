Want Fluffy, Crispy Poori? Follow These Simple Secrets for Perfect Pooris at Home
Want perfectly puffed and crispy pooris at home? Discover simple secrets for preparing the dough, rolling and frying pooris so they turn golden, fluffy and delicious without becoming flat or overly greasy.
How to make crispy poori
Pooris are a favourite for everyone, from kids to adults. It's the first choice for many families on weekends or for special meals. But homemade pooris often don't puff up well or get soft too quickly. The truth is, you can easily make hotel-style pooris at home if you get the dough consistency and oil temperature just right. Here are some simple kitchen tips to help you do that.
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Get the dough right from the start
When you're preparing the dough, first add a little oil or ghee to the wheat flour and mix it well *before* adding water. After that, pour in the required amount of water and knead. You can also add a pinch of salt, ajwain (carom seeds), and chilli powder to enhance the flavour. The dough should be slightly firm, not soft like chapati dough. If it's too soft, the pooris might not puff up properly. Once kneaded, don't use the dough immediately. Cover it and let it rest for about 15 to 20 minutes.
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A little rava makes it extra crispy
If you want the outside of your poori to be slightly crispy, just add a little rava (semolina) to the flour. Adding about 3 to 4 spoons of rava to the wheat flour will give the pooris a great texture and crispiness. But be careful not to add too much. Too much rava can make the pooris very hard and difficult to eat. For some extra aroma and taste, you can crush a little kasuri methi (dried fenugreek leaves) with your hands and add it to the dough. This gives the pooris a lovely fragrance and a unique flavour.
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The consistency of the dough is key
The consistency of the dough plays a major role in making successful pooris. If the dough is too loose, you'll find it difficult to roll. Similarly, if it's too stiff, the pooris won't turn out right. So, it's best to knead the dough to a slightly firm consistency. Divide it into small balls and roll them out evenly using a little dry flour or oil. Don't roll the pooris too thin; keeping them medium-thick increases the chances of them puffing up nicely in the oil.
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Fry only after the oil is very hot
The oil's temperature is extremely important for the pooris to puff up well. Pour enough oil into a kadai and make sure it's properly hot before you drop in a rolled poori. If the oil isn't hot enough, the poori will just soak up a lot of oil and won't puff up. Once you slide the poori into the hot oil, press it down gently and splash some of the hot oil over it. This will help it puff up beautifully. It's also important to have enough oil in the kadai to completely submerge the poori. If you pay attention to these four things—the right dough, a bit of rava, the aroma of kasuri methi, and the correct oil temperature—you can easily make crispy, hotel-style pooris at home.
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