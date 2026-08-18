The oil's temperature is extremely important for the pooris to puff up well. Pour enough oil into a kadai and make sure it's properly hot before you drop in a rolled poori. If the oil isn't hot enough, the poori will just soak up a lot of oil and won't puff up. Once you slide the poori into the hot oil, press it down gently and splash some of the hot oil over it. This will help it puff up beautifully. It's also important to have enough oil in the kadai to completely submerge the poori. If you pay attention to these four things—the right dough, a bit of rava, the aroma of kasuri methi, and the correct oil temperature—you can easily make crispy, hotel-style pooris at home.

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