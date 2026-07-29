Here are some simple maintenance tips to keep your bathroom clean and smelling fresh always. After a shower, use a wiper to push excess water on the floor towards the drain. You should wash the floor thoroughly once a week. It's also important to clean the exhaust fan once a month. If you have windows, keep them open during the day to increase airflow. Make sure to regularly wash and dry the foot mat you use at the bathroom entrance. The key is to prevent water from stagnating. To stop fungus from growing in tile gaps, you can scrub them with a brush from time to time. These simple habits will help you maintain your bathroom like it's brand new.

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