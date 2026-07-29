Wet Bathroom After a Shower? This One Simple Door Habit Could Make a Big Difference
Most of us shut the bathroom door right after a shower. But this common habit can cause problems you might not know about. Want to keep your bathroom clean and smelling fresh? Here's why you need to change this one small habit.
Why do elders tell us to leave the door open?
We all do it. We finish our shower, switch off the light, and immediately shut the bathroom door on our way out. It seems like a normal thing to do. But have you ever heard elders or home-care experts advise you to leave the door open for a while? Most of us probably don't know the real reason behind this. The truth is, this one small change can help keep our bathrooms clean and germ-free. Leaving the door open after a shower is a simple trick to maintain your bathroom and keep it looking new for a long time.
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What problems can arise if you close the door immediately?
After a shower, the entire bathroom is filled with steam and moisture. If you shut the door immediately, this moisture gets trapped inside with no way to escape. This means the bathroom takes longer to dry and stays damp. This constant dampness can lead to a musty smell and bad odours. Water collects on walls, tiles, and corners, creating the perfect environment for fungus or black mould to grow, which is a health hazard. Moreover, bathroom fittings like showers and taps can get damaged faster due to this moisture. You might start noticing these problems within just a few months.
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How long should you keep the door open?
There's no strict rule for how long you should keep the bathroom door open. Generally, leaving it open for about 10 to 15 minutes after your shower is enough. If your bathroom has a window, you should open that too. If you have an exhaust fan, it's a good idea to run it while you shower and for a few minutes after. The main goal is to let the trapped moisture escape so the room can dry naturally. This habit is especially useful during the monsoon season or in bathrooms with poor ventilation. It's a very important step for good hygiene.
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Tips to keep your bathroom clean and odour-free!
Here are some simple maintenance tips to keep your bathroom clean and smelling fresh always. After a shower, use a wiper to push excess water on the floor towards the drain. You should wash the floor thoroughly once a week. It's also important to clean the exhaust fan once a month. If you have windows, keep them open during the day to increase airflow. Make sure to regularly wash and dry the foot mat you use at the bathroom entrance. The key is to prevent water from stagnating. To stop fungus from growing in tile gaps, you can scrub them with a brush from time to time. These simple habits will help you maintain your bathroom like it's brand new.
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What are the benefits of this one habit?
This one simple habit—leaving the bathroom door open for a bit after a shower—offers many benefits. It helps the bathroom dry faster. With less moisture, the bathroom stays fresh and you can prevent bad smells. The chances of fungus and black mould forming are significantly reduced. Plus, your bathroom fittings will last longer. This single habit is enough to keep your bathroom clean and hygienic with minimum effort. So, from now on, don't shut the bathroom door immediately after your shower. Leave it open for a while and enjoy all these benefits yourself. It's that easy!
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