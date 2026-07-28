It's best to choose between mutton and chicken liver based on your dietary needs. For example, people with anaemia or low iron levels can choose mutton liver, as it has slightly more iron. If you're looking for a lower-calorie and lower-fat option, chicken liver is a good choice. Generally, 100 grams of mutton liver has about 135 calories, while the same amount of chicken liver has about 115 calories. Your personal needs are what matter most, as both are nutritious options.

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