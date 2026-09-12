Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Ever Wondered Why Tulsi Is a Big NO For Ganpati Puja? Read On
We all know Tulsi is super sacred in pujas, especially for Lord Vishnu. But have you ever noticed it's never offered to Lord Ganesha? There's actually a fascinating story of a curse behind this tradition.
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Ganesh Chaturthi
Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival dear to Lord Ganesha, will start on September 14, 2026. On this day, devotees worship Ganpati with various rituals. They offer him his favourite things, with Durva grass and modaks holding a special place in the puja.
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Tulsi's marriage proposal was rejected by Ganesha
According to mythology, Lord Ganesha was once deep in meditation on the banks of the Ganga river. Goddess Tulsi, passing by, was captivated by his divine beauty. She immediately fell for him and wanted to marry him. Tulsi put her marriage proposal before Ganesha, but he turned it down. He explained that he was a 'Brahmachari' and had no plans to marry. This rejection angered Goddess Tulsi, and this is where the story of the curse begins.
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Image Credit : ANI
Tulsi's curse on Ganesha
Furious that Ganesha rejected her proposal, Goddess Tulsi cursed him, saying, 'You will definitely get married against your will!' It's because of this curse that many religious texts mention Ganesha's marriage to Riddhi and Siddhi. Angered by her curse, Ganesha cursed her back, saying, 'You will end up marrying an Asura (a demon).'
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Tulsi received a boon to become dear to Vishnu
Hearing Ganesha's counter-curse, Tulsi realised her mistake and begged for forgiveness. Ganesha's heart melted, and he gave her a boon. He said, 'You will become Lord Vishnu's beloved and be worshipped as a sacred plant across the world.' This is why Tulsi holds a very important place in the worship of Lord Vishnu and Krishna even today. But, because of the history, Tulsi is not used in Ganesha's puja.
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Is it forbidden to offer Tulsi to Ganesha?
Generally, offering Tulsi to Ganesha is not a common practice. The Brahmavaivarta Purana's 'Ganapati Khanda' mentions the story of the curse between them. However, some traditions say Tulsi can be used for specific forms of Ganesha. So, it's customary to avoid offering Tulsi leaves in a regular Ganpati puja. Instead, Durva grass is given much more importance.
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What to do if you offer Tulsi by mistake?
According to religious beliefs, you don't need to be scared of mistakes made unknowingly during puja. If you accidentally offer Tulsi to Ganesha, just remove it respectfully and ask for forgiveness. There's no sin in an unintentional mistake. What truly matters is worshipping Ganpati with full faith and devotion.
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