2 6 Image Credit : Gemini

Tulsi's marriage proposal was rejected by Ganesha

According to mythology, Lord Ganesha was once deep in meditation on the banks of the Ganga river. Goddess Tulsi, passing by, was captivated by his divine beauty. She immediately fell for him and wanted to marry him. Tulsi put her marriage proposal before Ganesha, but he turned it down. He explained that he was a 'Brahmachari' and had no plans to marry. This rejection angered Goddess Tulsi, and this is where the story of the curse begins.