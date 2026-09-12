Train Lower Berth: Get a 100% Guaranteed Lower Berth With These 5 Killer Tricks
Many people book train tickets offline, while others do it online. But one thing is common – almost everyone, especially senior citizens, wants a lower berth. Sadly, not everyone gets it.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Simple Tricks to Get a Confirmed Lower Berth in Indian Trains
Whether you book tickets at the counter or online, the demand for a lower berth is always high, particularly for elderly passengers. But not everyone is lucky. However, you can increase your chances by following a few simple tips while booking your train ticket.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Simple Tricks to Get a Confirmed Lower Berth in Indian Trains
When you book your train ticket, always select the 'Choice of Berth' option. Make sure you pick 'Lower Berth'. This simple step helps a lot. If you are a man over 60 years old or a woman over 45, the system will prioritise you for a lower berth.
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Simple Tricks to Get a Confirmed Lower Berth in Indian Trains
While booking your ticket, look for the option that says 'Book only if at least one lower berth is allotted'. This is a powerful choice. The system will book your ticket only if a lower berth is available. The downside? If no lower berth is free, your ticket booking will fail.
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Simple Tricks to Get a Confirmed Lower Berth in Indian Trains
If you really want that lower berth, you must book your tickets well in advance. Indian Railways allows you to book tickets up to 120 days before your travel date. Booking early significantly increases your chances of getting a lower berth, while booking late does the opposite.
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Image Credit : gemini and social media
Simple Tricks to Get a Confirmed Lower Berth in Indian Trains
If you are travelling with a senior citizen, you should always select the 'Senior Citizen Quota'. This option dramatically increases the probability of getting a lower berth. So, make sure you don't miss selecting this option during booking.
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Image Credit : social media
Simple Tricks to Get a Confirmed Lower Berth in Indian Trains
What if your ticket is confirmed but you still don't have a lower berth? Don't worry. Once you are on the train, you can speak to the Ticket Travelling Examiner (TTE). The TTE can help you if any lower berth is vacant or if another passenger is willing to exchange seats.
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