Why Do People Draw Circles Around Themselves Before Sleeping in the Desert?
A mysterious desert practice has sparked online curiosity: people drawing circles around themselves before sleeping. The unusual ritual is believed to create a boundary and offer protection from wildlife.
The Mystery Behind the Desert Circle
A person draws a large circle in the sand before settling down for the night. The unusual practice is often associated with creating a defined boundary around the sleeping area and staying alert to the surrounding desert environment.
A Possible Safety Measure
The circular boundary surrounds the sleeping space in the middle of the desert. Online explanations commonly link the practice to staying protected from snakes, insects and other small creatures that may be present nearby.
Why Has It Gone Viral?
The mysterious desert ritual has sparked curiosity across social media. While many people associate the circle with safety, there is also debate over whether it is a widespread traditional practice or simply a precaution used in certain situations.
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