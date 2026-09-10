Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 will bring devotees together to welcome Lord Ganesha with prayers and celebrations. From idol installation to visarjan, avoiding common puja mistakes can help ensure a respectful and meaningful festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great devotion as devotees welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes and community pandals. The festival involves idol installation, daily prayers, offerings and, finally, visarjan. While rituals may differ according to family traditions and regions, devotees often follow certain customary practices during the celebration. Knowing what to avoid can help ensure that the puja and visarjan are performed respectfully and smoothly.

Mistakes to Avoid During Idol Installation

One of the first things to consider is the cleanliness of the place where the Ganesha idol will be installed. The puja area should be clean and peaceful, and the idol is traditionally placed on a clean, raised platform rather than directly on the floor.

Devotees should also avoid handling or shifting the idol unnecessarily after installation. The direction and placement of the idol can vary according to regional and family traditions, so it is advisable to follow the customs traditionally observed in your household.

Another common mistake is using damaged or broken idols for worship. Devotees generally prefer a complete and clean idol. Puja materials such as flowers, fruits, sweets, lamps and other offerings should also be fresh and clean.

Things to Avoid During Ganesh Puja

Puja should be performed with devotion rather than in a hurried or careless manner. Maintain cleanliness before entering the prayer area and handle the idol respectfully. Avoid unnecessary arguments, loud disturbances or inappropriate behaviour near the puja space.

Devotees should also be cautious about following unverified rituals shared on social media. Since customs can differ between communities, family traditions and guidance from knowledgeable priests can be followed where needed.

Ganesh Visarjan: Mistakes to Avoid

During visarjan, devotees should follow local rules and use designated immersion points or facilities. Avoid throwing plastic, decorations and other non-biodegradable materials into water bodies.

Choosing an eco-friendly idol and natural decorations can make the celebration more environmentally responsible. The visarjan procession should also be conducted peacefully, while following safety guidelines and respecting others.

Ganesh Chaturthi is ultimately a celebration of faith, devotion and gratitude. Following traditions thoughtfully while keeping the surroundings clean and safe can make the festival more meaningful for everyone.