A classroom demonstration intended to discourage children from eating junk food has sparked debate online after a teacher appeared to show 'worms' forming inside a child's stomach after eating chips, biscuits and chocolates. A video shows children watching the demonstration, with several appearing frightened or distressed.

A classroom demonstration intended to discourage children from eating junk food has sparked a debate online after a teacher appeared to show 'worms' forming inside a child's stomach after eating chips, biscuits and chocolates. A 39-second video shared on social media shows the teacher using props, including what appeared to be a fake ultrasound scan, during the classroom demonstration.

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One of the children can be seen lying down while the teacher displays ultrasound-like images and appears to suggest that eating junk food could cause harmful objects or 'worms' to form inside the stomach.

Children appear frightened during demonstration

The children's reactions soon became the focus of the video.

Several students appear wide-eyed and frightened as the demonstration continues, while some look visibly distressed. A few children also appear to have tears in their eyes.

The demonstration appears to have been designed to make children think twice before eating unhealthy food. However, the use of fear and an apparently fictional explanation about worms forming in the stomach has drawn criticism online.

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The video does not establish where or when the classroom demonstration took place, and the claims being presented to the children should not be treated as a medical explanation.

Why did the video spark criticism?

Sharing the clip, netizens questioned whether frightening children was an appropriate way to teach them about healthy eating.

Many argued that the intention to encourage better food choices may be understandable, but said the method also matters. According to several social media users, children should be taught about healthy habits rather than frightened into avoiding certain foods.

Other viewers agreed, particularly objecting to what they described as lying to children for a supposedly good purpose.

One X user wrote that the best advice they had received about raising children was not to lie to them, adding that children should instead be told honestly why junk food can be unhealthy.

Another user said the approach could leave children with a lasting fear of having worms or insects inside their stomachs.

Viewers divided over teaching method

Not everyone criticised the teacher. Some users defended the basic idea of discouraging children from eating too much junk food, arguing that a strong reaction could make children think about their food choices.

Others, however, said there was a difference between teaching children about the health effects of processed foods and deliberately frightening them.

The discussion has also prompted comparisons with warnings commonly given to children by adults, where frightening consequences were used to make them eat certain foods or follow instructions.

At the centre of the debate is not whether children should learn about healthy eating, but how that lesson should be delivered.

The video has left viewers divided over whether fear can be an effective teaching tool or whether children should be given age-appropriate, factual information instead.