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Sun management for mint

When the temperature hits 40-45 degrees in May and June, don't leave your pudina plant out in the sun all day. Make sure it only gets 3-4 hours of gentle morning sun. Too much heat will burn the leaves and kill their lovely fragrance. If your plant is in a pot, just shift it to a cooler spot like a balcony. For a terrace garden, a 'green net' can cut the heat by 50%.