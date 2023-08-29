Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Explore the magic of 'Pudina Leaves' in your daily life

    First Published Aug 29, 2023, 10:21 PM IST

    Pudina, also known as mint or spearmint, is a popular herb known for its refreshing aroma and a variety of health benefits. Here are some potential health benefits of consuming pudina leaves:

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    Incorporating pudina into your diet, such as by adding it to salads, smoothies, dishes, or consuming it as herbal tea, can be a flavorful way to enjoy its potential benefits. However, if you have specific health concerns or are taking medications, it's advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before making significant changes to your diet.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Digestive Aid: Pudina has been traditionally used to soothe digestive issues such as indigestion, bloating, and gas. It can help relax the muscles of the gastrointestinal tract and promote healthy digestion.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Relief from Nausea: The aroma and compounds in pudina can help alleviate nausea and motion sickness. Drinking mint tea or consuming pudina leaves in various forms can provide relief.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Respiratory Health: Pudina has menthol, which can help open up nasal passages and provide relief from congestion, coughs, and respiratory discomfort.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Anti-Inflammatory: The antioxidants and phytonutrients in mint have anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce inflammation and discomfort in the body.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Antioxidant Rich: Pudina leaves are a good source of antioxidants, which help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. Antioxidants play a role in maintaining overall health and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    Oral Health: Mint's antibacterial properties can help fight oral bacteria, promoting fresher breath and potentially contributing to improved oral health.

    article_image8

    Image: Getty

    Menstrual Pain Relief: Pudina's muscle-relaxing properties can help alleviate menstrual cramps and discomfort.

