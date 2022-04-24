Mint (Pudina) helps to cut 'Belly Fat' and lose weight; how? Read this NOW

Pudina (or mint) has been highly appreciated by Ayurveda for its tremendous medical properties, in addition to flavouring our foods and beverages.

Pudina's refreshing deliciousness can elevate the taste of everything, from chutneys to raitas and mojitos to mint. In terms of mint production, India is lucky. Ayurveda has rated pudina (or mint) highly for its great medical properties and flavouring our foods and beverages.



The main oil in mint, menthol, has antiseptic and antibacterial characteristics that can aid indigestion. Mint is also beneficial for controlling blood sugar levels. It's full of anti-inflammatory effects, which might be a lifesaver for people living with asthma. Because mint leaves contain germicidal characteristics, chewing on them can help freshen your breath quickly.



Furthermore, a large number of mint leaves may assist you in losing a pound or two. And you thought losing weight meant eating dull, unappealing food? Know how Mint leaves can help lose weight

Boosts metabolism: Mint promotes digestive enzymes, which aid in more excellent nutritional absorption from the diet. Your metabolism improves when your body can absorb nutrients adequately. A quicker metabolism aids weight reduction.



Low calories: The herb has a low-calorie content. Two teaspoons of fresh peppermint have just two calories, making it an excellent herb for a weight-loss regimen.



Use Mint Leaves For Weight Loss

Mint-infused water: This is perhaps the simplest method to eat mint for weight reduction while staying fresh and energised throughout the day. Fill a pitcher halfway with water, add 5-6 mint leaves and chill overnight. Continue to drink this flavoured water throughout the day. If desired, a dash of lime and diced cucumbers can be added to the tumbler or bottle.

Mint tea: You may also add the zesty herb to your tea. This tea can boost your metabolism and help you lose weight around your midsection. Get some dried mint leaves and put them in a pot of boiling water. Allow 8–10 minutes for the drink to steep. Remove the strainer and serve. You may also flavour the beverage with a spoon of honey if desired. Also Read: Planning for IVF? Here are critical things to remember for successful IVF pregnancy