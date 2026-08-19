Want soft rotis for hours? Learn simple tips for making, cooking and storing rotis, from properly hydrating and resting the dough to avoiding overcooking and keeping cooked rotis covered.

Rotis freshly prepared are soft, warm and easy to tear but they tend to dry up and become hard, tough and chewy after some time if left uncovered. Rotis can easily be kept soft for a couple of hours by some simple modifications in the kneading process, cooking and storing processes.

Start from the Correct Dough

First of all, you have to use whole-wheat flour and add warm water slowly while kneading. You should get a smooth and soft dough instead of stiff one. It will help to hydrate the dough well through the kneading process. It is better to cover the dough and let it rest for about 15–30 minutes after kneading. It will help to hydrate the dough well.

Cook Rotis without Burning Them

Make sure that the tawa is heated properly in medium to high flame before placing the rolled roti in it. Cook one side of it till bubbles come up and then flip it. Never over-cook the roti on the heated tawa. It would drive all the moisture out and make them dry. Once they are cooked, place them in a closed box.

Rotis Should be Kept Covered

If exposed to air, cooked rotis would lose their moisture. Rotis should never be left on a plate but should be kept covered with a cotton cloth or placed in a roti box. In order to store them for longer periods of time, you can use an airtight box.

A Little Bit of Ghee Can Make Your Roti Taste Great

Applying a bit of ghee to the freshly prepared roti can add to the taste and texture of the roti. This will help in locking in the moisture in the roti and make it soft.

The Secret Formula for Soft Rotis

To have soft rotis, you have to pay attention to hydrated dough, enough rest period, proper cooking and quick covering and proper storage.

Also read: Want Fluffy, Crispy Poori? Follow These Simple Secrets for Perfect Pooris at Home