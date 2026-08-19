Even healthy food can make you gain weight if you eat too much of it. That's why you must focus on how much you are eating. Always eat your meals slowly. If you stop watching TV or your mobile while eating, you will be more aware of your food intake. You should also avoid snacking just out of habit when you're not hungry. It's a good idea to cut down on frequent late-night eating.

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