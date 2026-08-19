Confused about YouTube Shorts views and engaged views? Here’s how YouTube counts Shorts views, what “engaged views” means, and how the distinction affects analytics, monetization and creator earnings.

Youtube Policy Change News: The game is about to change. YouTube has made a big announcement. Starting August 24, 2026, the system for counting views on Shorts videos will be different.

What was the old system?

A video was counted as '1 View' only after it was watched for a few seconds.

So, what happens now?

The moment a video plays, it's a view. Even if you scroll past it in one second, it will be counted as a view.

Why this rule change?

YouTube has said it directly: this decision is to give tough competition to TikTok and Instagram Reels.

On their platforms, an "impression already means a view." Now, YouTube is also going down the same road.

What does this mean for creators?

Advantages:

1. View numbers will jump - Even small creators will quickly get 1K, 10K views.

2. Analytics will be simpler - It will be much easier to understand how many people have seen your video!

Disadvantages:

1. Watch Time is now more important - Just getting more views won't be enough. How long people watch your video will be a big factor for the algorithm.

2. The "fake view" debate - Questions will surely be raised about how valuable a 0.5-second view really is.

What else should you know?

This rule is only for YouTube Shorts and new videos. For now, there are no major changes for old, long-form videos.

Getting views is now easier than before. But keeping your audience hooked will be much harder. So, the hook and the first 3 seconds of your video will be the real game-changer.

In other words, even if the public view count increases rapidly, it doesn't mean that creators' earnings will also grow at the same rate. After August 24, we might see YouTube's view numbers grow much faster than before. So, for creators, it's important to look beyond just the View Count and also keep an eye on metrics like Engaged Views, Watch Time, and Audience Retention.

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