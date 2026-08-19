The first and safest method is just plain running water. Hold your fruits and veggies under the tap and gently rub them with your hands. For tough skin, like cucumbers or melons, you can use a clean vegetable brush to scrub them. Always wash them first, even if you're going to peel the skin. If you don't, germs from the outside can get onto the flesh when you cut it. After washing, drying them with a clean cloth or paper towel removes even more germs.

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