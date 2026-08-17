The end of the frost period does not always mean that tomato plants need to be planted outdoors at once. Tomato plants like warmth, so gardeners should wait until the threat of the frost will be over and the soil warms up. When plants have grown indoors, they should be introduced to the outdoor climate gradually rather than be suddenly exposed to cold nights.

Also read: Monsoon Gardening Tips: Are Your Plants Drowning in Rainwater? 5 Ways to Save Waterlogged Pots