Constantly carrying unnecessarily heavy items on your bike can also affect fuel consumption. When the bike carries more weight, the engine has to work harder, which means more petrol is used. Avoid keeping things you don't need for your daily commute permanently on the bike. Also, never load more goods or passengers than the manufacturer's recommended weight limit. We can't change petrol prices daily, but these habits can help control unnecessary fuel use. There's no magic tip to increase mileage; it's all about maintaining your bike well and riding smartly.

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