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Keep Lizards Out Naturally: 5 Easy Tricks You Can Try At Home Without Using Harsh Chemicals
Tired of finding lizards around your home? Try these five simple natural methods to discourage them from entering, reduce the conditions that attract them and keep your living spaces more comfortable.
Egg shells
Instead of throwing away egg shells, wash and dry them. Then, place them in spots where lizards frequently appear, like window sills and door frames. This is an old home remedy. The belief is that lizards think the smell of eggs is a sign of danger. You should change the shells every few days once the smell fades.
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Garlic and Onion Spray
Lizards absolutely hate the strong smell of garlic and onion. You can make a simple spray at home. Just soak a few garlic cloves or some chopped onion in water for a few hours. Then, strain the water and pour it into a spray bottle. Spray this mixture on window frames, doorways, and any other spots where lizards hang out. You'll need to re-spray once the smell fades.
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Black Pepper or Cayenne Pepper
Here's another trick to keep lizards out: a pepper spray. Mix some black pepper or cayenne pepper powder with water and spray it around the house. Focus on corners, the edges of cabinets, and other places where you often see them. The article suggests that the sharp, spicy smell really irritates lizards, making them stay away from that area.
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Mint and Eucalyptus
The strong, fresh smells of peppermint and eucalyptus can also help keep lizards at bay. You can grow a small mint plant near your window. Another option is to use a few drops of peppermint or eucalyptus essential oil near entry points. This creates a sort of 'scent barrier' that lizards just don't like to cross.
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Peacock Feathers
Using a peacock feather is a classic home remedy you might have heard of in India. The belief is that since peacocks eat small reptiles, lizards see the feather as a sign of a predator and get scared. People often place them near windows or on shelves. It's important to note that there isn't much scientific proof for this method.
Also, remember that house lizards are mostly harmless and help control pests like mosquitoes. If you have too many, it's best to call an expert.
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