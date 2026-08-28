Using a peacock feather is a classic home remedy you might have heard of in India. The belief is that since peacocks eat small reptiles, lizards see the feather as a sign of a predator and get scared. People often place them near windows or on shelves. It's important to note that there isn't much scientific proof for this method.

Also, remember that house lizards are mostly harmless and help control pests like mosquitoes. If you have too many, it's best to call an expert.

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